Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 1.33%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a negative note on Tuesday. Shares of IndusInd Bank(up 0.73 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack. On the other hand, Punjab National Bank(down 3.5 per cent), Bank of Baroda(down 2.4 per cent), State Bank of India(down 2.07 per cent), HDFC Bank(down 1.83 per cent) and IDFCBANK(down 1.51 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day. The Nifty Bank index closed 1.33 per cent down at 42014.75. Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 187.05 points at 17914.15, while the BSE Sensex stood down 631.83 points at 60115.48. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 15 ended in the green, while 35 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , PNB, and were among the most traded shares on the NSE. Shares of Sky Gold, Schneider, , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while ., , , and hit their fresh 52-week lows.