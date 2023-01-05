Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 0.81%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a negative note on Thursday.

Shares of Punjab National Bank(up 0.89 per cent), Bank of Baroda(up 0.74 per cent), IDFCBANK(up 0.25 per cent), Federal Bank(up 0.22 per cent) and Bandhan Bank(up 0.17 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank(down 2.22 per cent), AU Small Finance Bank(down 0.86 per cent), Axis Bank(down 0.83 per cent), HDFC Bank(down 0.64 per cent) and IndusInd Bank(down 0.59 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.81 per cent down at 42608.7.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 50.8 points at 17992.15, while the BSE Sensex stood down 304.18 points at 60353.27.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 31 ended in the green, while 19 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , , PNB and Tata Steel were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Vikas Proppant & Gr, Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd., , Sumeet Ind and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

