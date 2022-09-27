Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 0.67%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a negative note on Tuesday.

Shares of Federal Bank(up 3.06 per cent), Punjab National Bank(up 1.94 per cent), AU Small Finance Bank(up 1.58 per cent), IndusInd Bank(up 1.35 per cent) and Bandhan Bank(up 0.52 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 1.62 per cent), State Bank of India(down 1.25 per cent), ICICI Bank(down 0.99 per cent), HDFC Bank(down 0.9 per cent) and Axis Bank(down 0.69 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.67 per cent down at 38359.15.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 8.9 points at 17007.4, while the BSE Sensex stood down 37.7 points at 57107.52.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 27 ended in the green, while 23 closed in the red.



