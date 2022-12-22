Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 0.49%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a negative note on Thursday.

Shares of Punjab National Bank(up 1.13 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 0.63 per cent) and AU Small Finance Bank(up 0.21 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Bandhan Bank(down 4.69 per cent), IDFCBANK(down 3.39 per cent), Federal Bank(down 2.25 per cent), IndusInd Bank(down 1.8 per cent) and Axis Bank(down 1.37 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.49 per cent down at 42408.8.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 71.75 points at 18127.35, while the BSE Sensex stood down 241.02 points at 60826.22.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 10 ended in the green, while 39 closed in the red.

Shares of , , PNB, IOB and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of ., , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Ishan International Ltd., Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd., Amiable Logistic(India)Ltd., Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. and Sula Vineyards Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

