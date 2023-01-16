Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 0.48%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a negative note on Monday. Shares of Punjab National Bank(up 3.7 per cent), Federal Bank(up 1.34 per cent), Bandhan Bank(up 1.11 per cent), AU Small Finance Bank(up 0.69 per cent) and IDFCBANK(up 0.58 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack. On the other hand, Axis Bank(down 2.25 per cent), HDFC Bank(down 0.96 per cent) and ICICI Bank(down 0.94 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day. The Nifty Bank index closed 0.48 per cent down at 42167.55. Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 61.75 points at 17894.85, while the BSE Sensex stood down 168.21 points at 60092.97. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 17 ended in the green, while 33 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, YES Bank, , IOB and were among the most traded shares on the NSE. Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd., Generic Engg, , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd., , Ltd. and Arihant Academy Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.