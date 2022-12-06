Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 0.45%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a negative note on Tuesday.

Shares of Bandhan Bank(up 1.45 per cent), Bank of Baroda(up 1.42 per cent), Axis Bank(up 0.61 per cent) and Punjab National Bank(up 0.54 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Federal Bank(down 1.82 per cent), State Bank of India(down 1.35 per cent), ICICI Bank(down 1.17 per cent), IndusInd Bank(down 0.95 per cent) and AU Small Finance Bank(down 0.31 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.45 per cent down at 43138.55.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 58.3 points at 18642.75, while the BSE Sensex stood down 208.24 points at 62626.36.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 23 ended in the green, while 27 closed in the red.

Shares of , PNB, YES Bank, and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., , Donear Ind, and IDBI Bank hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Amiable Logistic(India)Ltd., , , and Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

