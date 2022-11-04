Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 0.44% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index traded negative around 10:39AM(IST)on Friday in a weak market.

Punjab National Bank(up 0.48 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Bandhan Bank(down 1.48 per cent), HDFC Bank(down 0.88 per cent), Federal Bank(down 0.8 per cent), State Bank of India(down 0.69 per cent) and IDFCBANK(down 0.61 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Bank index was down 0.44 per cent at 41114.7 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 29.15 points at 18023.55, while the BSE Sensex was down 152.96 points at 60683.45.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 21 were trading in the green, while 29 were in the red.



Shares of , YES Bank, , UCO Bank and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of

, Gandhi Special, Rainbow Childrens ., and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Mega Flex ., , , and Coastal Corp(PP)hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.