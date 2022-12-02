Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 0.36%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a negative note on Friday.

Shares of Bandhan Bank(up 1.95 per cent), AU Small Finance Bank(up 1.43 per cent), Punjab National Bank(up 1.41 per cent), IDFCBANK(up 0.43 per cent) and IndusInd Bank(up 0.41 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank(down 1.02 per cent), HDFC Bank(down 0.77 per cent), Bank of Baroda(down 0.32 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 0.18 per cent) and State Bank of India(down 0.09 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.36 per cent down at 43103.75.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 116.4 points at 18696.1, while the BSE Sensex stood down 415.69 points at 62868.5.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 16 ended in the green, while 34 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, BHEL, and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Skipper Ltd, Raymond, Axita Cotton and Ramky Infra hit their fresh 52-week highs in today's trade.


