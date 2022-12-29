Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 0.19% in an upbeat market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index traded negative around 10:19AM(IST)on Friday in an upbeat market.

IDFCBANK(up 2.56 per cent), Punjab National Bank(up 2.17 per cent), State Bank of India(up 0.65 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 0.58 per cent) and Federal Bank(up 0.47 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Bandhan Bank(down 1.1 per cent), IndusInd Bank(down 0.78 per cent), HDFC Bank(down 0.72 per cent), ICICI Bank(down 0.66 per cent) and AU Small Finance Bank(down 0.22 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Bank index was down 0.19 per cent at 43170.75 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 29.05 points at 18220.05, while the BSE Sensex was up 91.33 points at 61225.21.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 35 were trading in the green, while 15 were in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , IOB, PNB and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd., Pritika Engineering Components Ltd. and Cool Caps Industries Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Sintex Inds., Godha Cabcon & Insul, , Elin Electronics Ltd. and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.