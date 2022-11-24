Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 0.81%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a positive note on Thursday.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank(up 2.0 per cent), HDFC Bank(up 1.63 per cent), ICICI Bank(up 1.23 per cent), Punjab National Bank(up 0.99 per cent) and Bank of Baroda(up 0.92 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Bandhan Bank(down 1.3 per cent), Federal Bank(down 0.74 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 0.44 per cent) and IDFCBANK(down 0.35 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.81 per cent up at 43075.4.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 216.85 points at 18484.1, while the BSE Sensex stood up 762.1 points at 62272.68.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 43 ended in the green, while 7 closed in the red.

Shares of Ltd., , PNB, and Zomato Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of BSL Ltd, , Bikaji Foods International Ltd., and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , Swastik Pipe Ltd., and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

