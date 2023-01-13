Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 0.69%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a positive note on Friday. Shares of Federal Bank(up 2.52 per cent), IndusInd Bank(up 2.09 per cent), Bank of Baroda(up 1.76 per cent), Punjab National Bank(up 1.7 per cent) and ICICI Bank(up 1.49 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack. On the other hand, AU Small Finance Bank(down 1.34 per cent), Bandhan Bank(down 0.52 per cent) and Axis Bank(down 0.15 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day. The Nifty Bank index closed 0.69 per cent up at 42371.25. Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 98.4 points at 17956.6, while the BSE Sensex stood up 303.15 points at 60261.18. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 37 ended in the green, while 13 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, PNB, , Ltd. and Tata Steel were among the most traded shares on the NSE. Shares of , Uma Converter Ltd., Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Arihant Academy Ltd., Anlon Technology ., ., and & hit their fresh 52-week lows.