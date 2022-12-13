Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 0.54%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a positive note on Tuesday.

Shares of Punjab National Bank(up 3.1 per cent), IndusInd Bank(up 2.34 per cent), Bandhan Bank(up 1.92 per cent), IDFCBANK(up 1.78 per cent) and Federal Bank(up 1.68 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, AU Small Finance Bank(down 1.96 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.54 per cent up at 43946.55.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 110.85 points at 18608.0, while the BSE Sensex stood up 402.73 points at 62533.3.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 35 ended in the green, while 15 closed in the red.

Shares of , Central Bank, , and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of UCO Bank, , Central Bank, and IOB hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , Amiable Logistic(India)Ltd., DJ Mediaprint & Logi and Pritika Engineering Components Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

