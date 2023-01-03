Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 0.51%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a positive note on Tuesday.

Shares of Axis Bank(up 2.2 per cent), IndusInd Bank(up 1.19 per cent), Punjab National Bank(up 1.14 per cent), Bank of Baroda(up 0.67 per cent) and HDFC Bank(up 0.65 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, AU Small Finance Bank(down 0.91 per cent) and ICICI Bank(down 0.12 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.51 per cent up at 43425.25.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 35.1 points at 18232.55, while the BSE Sensex stood up 126.41 points at 61294.2.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 27 ended in the green, while 23 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , , Ltd. and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd., Pritika Engineering Components Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Godha Cabcon & Insul, Arihant Academy Ltd., Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd., and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

