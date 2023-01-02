Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 0.5%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a positive note on Monday.

Shares of IDFCBANK(up 4.0 per cent), Bandhan Bank(up 2.54 per cent), ICICI Bank(up 1.3 per cent), Punjab National Bank(up 1.24 per cent) and Axis Bank(up 0.84 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Federal Bank(down 0.97 per cent), State Bank of India(down 0.24 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 0.12 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.5 per cent up at 43203.1.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 92.15 points at 18197.45, while the BSE Sensex stood up 327.05 points at 61167.79.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 31 ended in the green, while 19 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , , SAIL and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , Cool Caps Industries Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Arham Technologies Ltd., , Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd., and Godha Cabcon & Insul hit their fresh 52-week lows.

