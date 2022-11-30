Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 0.41%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a positive note on Wednesday.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank(up 1.9 per cent), Bandhan Bank(up 1.82 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 1.12 per cent), IDFCBANK(up 1.03 per cent) and Axis Bank(up 0.97 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Punjab National Bank(down 2.29 per cent), IndusInd Bank(down 1.08 per cent), State Bank of India(down 1.0 per cent), Bank of Baroda(down 0.92 per cent) and Federal Bank(down 0.76 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.41 per cent up at 43231.0.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 140.3 points at 18758.35, while the BSE Sensex stood up 417.81 points at 63099.65.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 42 ended in the green, while 8 closed in the red.

Shares of Zomato Ltd., Ltd., , YES Bank and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of HLV Ltd., , , SBC Exports and HUDCO hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , Nureca Ltd., and Sheela Foam hit their fresh 52-week lows.

