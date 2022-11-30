Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 0.35% in an upbeat market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index traded positive around 10:50AM(IST)on Thursday in an upbeat market.

Federal Bank(up 1.37 per cent), HDFC Bank(up 1.09 per cent), AU Small Finance Bank(up 1.09 per cent), Punjab National Bank(up 1.07 per cent) and Bank of Baroda(up 0.75 per cent) were among the top gainers.

ICICI Bank(down 0.58 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Bank index was up 0.35 per cent at 43381.7 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 68.35 points at 18826.7, while the BSE Sensex was up 254.67 points at 63354.32.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 29 were trading in the green, while 21 were in the red.

