Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 0.23%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a positive note on Wednesday.

Shares of Punjab National Bank(up 7.41 per cent), Bank of Baroda(up 5.02 per cent), AU Small Finance Bank(up 4.25 per cent), Bandhan Bank(up 1.35 per cent) and Federal Bank(up 0.8 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank(down 0.76 per cent) and HDFC Bank(down 0.03 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.23 per cent up at 41783.2.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 45.8 points at 18157.0, while the BSE Sensex stood down 151.6 points at 61033.55.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 15 ended in the green, while 35 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, , Zomato Ltd., YES Bank and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Khaitan(India), , , HLV Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , , and Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

