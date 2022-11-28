Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 0.08%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a positive note on Monday.

Shares of Bandhan Bank(up 2.37 per cent), IDFCBANK(up 1.29 per cent), Federal Bank(up 0.94 per cent), IndusInd Bank(up 0.91 per cent) and ICICI Bank(up 0.76 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank(down 1.08 per cent), Punjab National Bank(down 0.37 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 0.01 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.08 per cent up at 43020.45.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 50.0 points at 18562.75, while the BSE Sensex stood up 211.16 points at 62504.8.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 29 ended in the green, while 21 closed in the red.

Shares of Ltd., , YES Bank, and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Mohini Health & Hygi, Rico Auto, , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Bombay Rayon, Penta Gold, , . and Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

