Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 0.07%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a positive note on Thursday.

Shares of Punjab National Bank(up 3.8 per cent), Bank of Baroda(up 3.31 per cent), Federal Bank(up 0.95 per cent), State Bank of India(up 0.94 per cent) and HDFC Bank(up 0.69 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank(down 1.33 per cent), Bandhan Bank(down 1.22 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 0.65 per cent) and AU Small Finance Bank(down 0.02 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.07 per cent up at 43260.65.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 54.15 points at 18812.5, while the BSE Sensex stood up 184.54 points at 63284.19.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 27 ended in the green, while 22 closed in the red.

Shares of Ltd., , PNB, JP Power and Tata Steel were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Axita Cotton, , , and HLV Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , , Vital Chemtech Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

