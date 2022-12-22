Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 1.11%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Thursday.

Shares of TIINDIA(up 0.88 per cent), Balkrishna Industries(up 0.88 per cent) and TVS Motor Company(up 0.56 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Sona BLW Precision Forgings(down 2.92 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(down 2.51 per cent), Eicher Motors(down 2.05 per cent), Tata Motors(down 2.02 per cent) and Samvardhana Motherson International(down 1.71 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 1.11 per cent down at 12554.7.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 71.75 points at 18127.35, while the BSE Sensex stood down 241.02 points at 60826.22.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 10 ended in the green, while 39 closed in the red.

Shares of , , , and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of ., , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Ishan International Ltd., Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd., Amiable Logistic(India)Ltd., Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. and Sula Vineyards Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

