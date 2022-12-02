Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 1.1%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Friday.

Shares of TIINDIA(up 4.09 per cent), Bharat Forge(up 0.73 per cent), Bosch(up 0.62 per cent) and MRF(up 0.24 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors(down 3.07 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(down 2.23 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(down 1.79 per cent), Ashok Leyland(down 1.78 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki(down 1.59 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 1.1 per cent down at 13046.35.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 116.4 points at 18696.1, while the BSE Sensex stood down 415.69 points at 62868.5.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 16 ended in the green, while 34 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, BHEL, and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

hit their fresh 52-week highs in today's trade, while hit their fresh 52-week lows.


