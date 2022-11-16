Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.92% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index traded negative around 11:10AM(IST)on Thursday in a weak market.

Hero MotoCorp(up 0.62 per cent), Balkrishna Industries(up 0.51 per cent) and Bharat Forge(up 0.48 per cent) were among the top gainers.

TIINDIA(down 2.05 per cent), Tata Motors(down 1.96 per cent), Ashok Leyland(down 1.89 per cent), Eicher Motors(down 1.21 per cent) and Mahindra & Mahindra(down 1.08 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Auto index was down 0.92 per cent at 12984.75 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 44.5 points at 18365.15, while the BSE Sensex was down 116.29 points at 61864.43.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 16 were trading in the green, while 34 were in the red.

Shares of Ltd., , PayTM, HUDCO and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and Foods & Inns hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Ltd., , , Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd. and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.