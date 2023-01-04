Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.81%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Wednesday.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki(up 0.48 per cent) and Eicher Motors(up 0.06 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Tata Motors(down 2.11 per cent), Bharat Forge(down 2.06 per cent), Samvardhana Motherson International(down 1.64 per cent), Bosch(down 1.61 per cent) and TVS Motor Company(down 1.58 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.81 per cent down at 12512.05.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 189.6 points at 18042.95, while the BSE Sensex stood down 636.75 points at 60657.45.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 7 ended in the green, while 43 closed in the red.

Shares of , , , PNB and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , BLB Ltd., and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Arihant Academy Ltd., Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd., , and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

