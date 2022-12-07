Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.8%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Wednesday.

Shares of Balkrishna Industries(up 0.3 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(up 0.28 per cent) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings(up 0.05 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, MRF(down 1.73 per cent), Tata Motors(down 1.64 per cent), Bajaj Auto(down 1.63 per cent), TVS Motor Company(down 1.51 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp(down 1.4 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.8 per cent down at 12870.65.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 82.25 points at 18560.5, while the BSE Sensex stood down 215.68 points at 62410.68.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 9 ended in the green, while 40 closed in the red.

Shares of , , PNB, Central Bank and UCO Bank were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , FACT, and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd., , Vital Chemtech Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

