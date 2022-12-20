Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.77%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Tuesday.

Shares of TIINDIA(up 1.52 per cent), Bharat Forge(up 1.21 per cent), Ashok Leyland(up 0.66 per cent), Bosch(up 0.41 per cent) and Balkrishna Industries(up 0.4 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors(down 2.23 per cent), Tata Motors(down 1.79 per cent), Samvardhana Motherson International(down 1.49 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(down 1.19 per cent) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings(down 1.08 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.77 per cent down at 12879.4.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 35.15 points at 18385.3, while the BSE Sensex stood down 103.9 points at 61702.29.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 12 ended in the green, while 36 closed in the red.

Shares of , , , and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , Confidence Petro and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Arshiya, , Penta Gold, Sintex Inds. and Vital Chemtech Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

