Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.65%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Monday. Shares of Hero MotoCorp(up 1.11 per cent) and Tata Motors(up 0.36 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack. On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International(down 2.2 per cent), Bosch(down 1.41 per cent), Bharat Forge(down 1.4 per cent), TVS Motor Company(down 1.34 per cent) and TIINDIA(down 1.25 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day. The Nifty Auto index closed 0.65 per cent down at 12748.8. Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 61.75 points at 17894.85, while the BSE Sensex stood down 168.21 points at 60092.97. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 17 ended in the green, while 33 closed in the red.

