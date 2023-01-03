Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.42%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Tuesday.

Shares of MRF(up 0.94 per cent), Bajaj Auto(up 0.78 per cent), Samvardhana Motherson International(up 0.46 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(up 0.17 per cent) and Balkrishna Industries(up 0.08 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company(down 2.94 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(down 1.07 per cent), Sona BLW Precision Forgings(down 0.89 per cent), Ashok Leyland(down 0.84 per cent) and Bharat Forge(down 0.59 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.42 per cent down at 12614.75.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 35.1 points at 18232.55, while the BSE Sensex stood up 126.41 points at 61294.2.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 27 ended in the green, while 23 closed in the red.

Shares of , , , Ltd. and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd., Pritika Engineering Components Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Godha Cabcon & Insul, Arihant Academy Ltd., Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd., and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

