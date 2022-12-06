Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.26%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Tuesday.

Shares of TVS Motor Company(up 2.27 per cent), Bajaj Auto(up 0.95 per cent), Bosch(up 0.51 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(up 0.26 per cent) and TIINDIA(up 0.23 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International(down 2.52 per cent), Eicher Motors(down 1.34 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(down 1.02 per cent), Ashok Leyland(down 0.92 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki(down 0.85 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.26 per cent down at 12973.8.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 58.3 points at 18642.75, while the BSE Sensex stood down 208.24 points at 62626.36.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 23 ended in the green, while 27 closed in the red.

Shares of , PNB, YES Bank, and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., , , and IDBI Bank hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Amiable Logistic(India)Ltd., , , and Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

