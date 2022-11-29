Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.22%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Tuesday.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp(up 1.61 per cent), MRF(up 1.13 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(up 0.51 per cent) and Samvardhana Motherson International(up 0.27 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company(down 1.95 per cent), Bharat Forge(down 1.2 per cent), Bosch(down 1.05 per cent), Ashok Leyland(down 0.97 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki(down 0.84 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.22 per cent down at 13007.65.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 55.3 points at 18618.05, while the BSE Sensex stood up 177.04 points at 62681.84.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 25 ended in the green, while 25 closed in the red.

