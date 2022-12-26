Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 1.47%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a positive note on Monday.

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International(up 7.17 per cent), Bharat Forge(up 3.96 per cent), Bosch(up 2.56 per cent), Sona BLW Precision Forgings(up 2.53 per cent) and Ashok Leyland(up 2.5 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, TIINDIA(down 0.69 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 1.47 per cent up at 12415.4.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 207.8 points at 18014.6, while the BSE Sensex stood up 721.13 points at 60566.42.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 38 ended in the green, while 11 closed in the red.

