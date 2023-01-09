Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 1.23%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a positive note on Monday.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra(up 3.59 per cent), Ashok Leyland(up 2.44 per cent), Samvardhana Motherson International(up 2.19 per cent), Tata Motors(up 1.95 per cent) and Bharat Forge(up 1.49 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto(down 0.59 per cent), TVS Motor Company(down 0.33 per cent), Maruti Suzuki(down 0.07 per cent) and Balkrishna Industries(down 0.02 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 1.23 per cent up at 12783.0.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 241.75 points at 18101.2, while the BSE Sensex stood up 846.94 points at 60747.31.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 44 ended in the green, while 6 closed in the red.

Shares of , YES Bank, , IDBI Bank and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Vikas Proppant & Gr, , RBM Infracon Ltd., MT Educare and . hit their fresh 52-week lows.

