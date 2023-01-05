Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 1.16%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a positive note on Thursday.

Shares of MRF(up 3.71 per cent), Balkrishna Industries(up 2.56 per cent), Bharat Forge(up 2.2 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(up 2.14 per cent) and Bajaj Auto(up 1.92 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, TIINDIA(down 0.34 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 1.16 per cent up at 12656.65.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 50.8 points at 17992.15, while the BSE Sensex stood down 304.18 points at 60353.27.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 31 ended in the green, while 19 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

hit their fresh 52-week highs in today's trade, while Vikas Proppant & Gr, Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd., and hit their fresh 52-week lows.


