Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.88%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a positive note on Friday.

Shares of Balkrishna Industries(up 2.58 per cent), Samvardhana Motherson International(up 2.44 per cent), Tata Motors(up 2.31 per cent), Ashok Leyland(up 1.81 per cent) and Bosch(up 1.79 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company(down 1.44 per cent), Sona BLW Precision Forgings(down 0.77 per cent) and TIINDIA(down 0.54 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.88 per cent up at 12958.0.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 28.65 points at 18512.75, while the BSE Sensex stood up 20.96 points at 62293.64.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 29 ended in the green, while 21 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, , Ltd., BHEL and YES Bank were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , V-Marc India Ltd., Ltd. and BHEL hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , , and . hit their fresh 52-week lows.

