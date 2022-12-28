Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.66%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a positive note on Wednesday.

Shares of TVS Motor Company(up 3.7 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(up 1.47 per cent), Maruti Suzuki(up 1.39 per cent), Ashok Leyland(up 1.37 per cent) and Samvardhana Motherson International(up 1.23 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Sona BLW Precision Forgings(down 1.24 per cent), Tata Motors(down 0.72 per cent), TIINDIA(down 0.39 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(down 0.21 per cent) and MRF(down 0.19 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.66 per cent up at 12605.45.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 9.8 points at 18122.5, while the BSE Sensex stood down 17.15 points at 60910.28.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 21 ended in the green, while 29 closed in the red.

Shares of , IOB, PNB, and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Dollex Agrotech Ltd., , Ltd., and FACT hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Godha Cabcon & Insul, Inds., C.E. Info ., and Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

