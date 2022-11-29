Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.64% in an upbeat market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index traded positive around 10:19AM(IST)on Wednesday in an upbeat market.

TIINDIA(up 1.89 per cent), TVS Motor Company(up 1.6 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(up 1.49 per cent), Bajaj Auto(up 1.31 per cent) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings(up 1.18 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Balkrishna Industries(down 0.33 per cent), Maruti Suzuki(down 0.2 per cent), MRF(down 0.14 per cent), Samvardhana Motherson International(down 0.14 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp(down 0.06 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Auto index was up 0.64 per cent at 13090.55 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 19.4 points at 18637.45, while the BSE Sensex was up 41.78 points at 62723.62.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 32 were trading in the green, while 18 were in the red.

Shares of Zomato Ltd., Ltd., , HUDCO and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , HUDCO, , Gandhi Special and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , ., , and Ishan International Ltd. hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.