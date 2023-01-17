Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.57%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a positive note on Tuesday. Shares of TIINDIA(up 1.45 per cent), Eicher Motors(up 1.3 per cent), Maruti Suzuki(up 1.18 per cent), Balkrishna Industries(up 0.76 per cent) and Bajaj Auto(up 0.66 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack. On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International(down 1.79 per cent), Bosch(down 0.53 per cent), Sona BLW Precision Forgings(down 0.52 per cent) and TVS Motor Company(down 0.21 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day. The Nifty Auto index closed 0.57 per cent up at 12821.85. Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 158.45 points at 18053.3, while the BSE Sensex stood up 562.75 points at 60655.72. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 37 ended in the green, while 13 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, , Ltd., and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE. Shares of Homesfy Realty Ltd., , , Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Vikas Proppant & Gr, Anlon Technology ., FSN E-Comm(Nykaa), Omkar Speciality and Chaman Metallics Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.