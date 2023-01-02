Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.44%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a positive note on Monday.

Shares of Ashok Leyland(up 3.66 per cent), Samvardhana Motherson International(up 2.09 per cent), Tata Motors(up 1.77 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(up 1.09 per cent) and Bharat Forge(up 0.48 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto(down 1.16 per cent), TVS Motor Company(down 1.14 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(down 0.84 per cent), MRF(down 0.55 per cent) and Bosch(down 0.55 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.44 per cent up at 12667.75.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 92.15 points at 18197.45, while the BSE Sensex stood up 327.05 points at 61167.79.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 31 ended in the green, while 19 closed in the red.

Shares of , , , SAIL and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , Cool Caps Industries Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Arham Technologies Ltd., , Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd., and Godha Cabcon & Insul hit their fresh 52-week lows.

