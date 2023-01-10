Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.28%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a positive note on Tuesday. Shares of Tata Motors(up 6.02 per cent), Sona BLW Precision Forgings(up 5.91 per cent), Samvardhana Motherson International(up 2.34 per cent), Bosch(up 1.07 per cent) and MRF(up 0.77 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack. On the other hand, Eicher Motors(down 2.91 per cent), TIINDIA(down 2.04 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(down 1.46 per cent), Bajaj Auto(down 1.29 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki(down 1.0 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day. The Nifty Auto index closed 0.28 per cent up at 12819.1. Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 187.05 points at 17914.15, while the BSE Sensex stood down 631.83 points at 60115.48. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 15 ended in the green, while 35 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , PNB, and Tata Steel were among the most traded shares on the NSE. Shares of Sky Gold, Schneider, , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while ., , MT Educare, and hit their fresh 52-week lows.