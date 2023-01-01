Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.26% in an upbeat market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index traded positive around 10:24AM(IST)on Monday in an upbeat market.

Ashok Leyland(up 2.58 per cent), Samvardhana Motherson International(up 2.23 per cent), Tata Motors(up 1.66 per cent), Sona BLW Precision Forgings(up 1.22 per cent) and Bharat Forge(up 0.96 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Bajaj Auto(down 2.51 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(down 0.8 per cent), TVS Motor Company(down 0.76 per cent), Eicher Motors(down 0.2 per cent) and Balkrishna Industries(down 0.12 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Auto index was up 0.26 per cent at 12644.6 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 62.75 points at 18168.05, while the BSE Sensex was up 217.32 points at 61058.06.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 29 were trading in the green, while 21 were in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , Tata Steel, IOB and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd., , , Godha Cabcon & Insul and Arham Technologies Ltd. hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.