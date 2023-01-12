Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.13%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a positive note on Thursday. Shares of TIINDIA(up 1.57 per cent), Samvardhana Motherson International(up 1.23 per cent), Balkrishna Industries(up 1.02 per cent), Maruti Suzuki(up 1.02 per cent) and Bajaj Auto(up 0.91 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack. On the other hand, MRF(down 1.78 per cent), Ashok Leyland(down 1.77 per cent), Tata Motors(down 1.42 per cent), Eicher Motors(down 1.08 per cent) and TVS Motor Company(down 0.9 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day. The Nifty Auto index closed 0.13 per cent up at 12769.4. Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 37.5 points at 17858.2, while the BSE Sensex stood down 147.47 points at 59958.03. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 24 ended in the green, while 25 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy, PNB and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE. Shares of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd., Generic Engg, Cool Caps Industries Ltd., Rico Auto and Sat Industries hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd., Gland Pharma, Jyoti Structure, Nureca Ltd. and Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.