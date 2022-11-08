Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.09% in an upbeat market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index traded positive around 10:45AM(IST)on Wednesday in an upbeat market.

Bosch(up 4.07 per cent), TVS Motor Company(up 4.01 per cent), Escorts Kubota(up 1.74 per cent), Ashok Leyland(up 1.32 per cent) and Bharat Forge(up 1.02 per cent) were among the top gainers.

MRF(down 6.11 per cent), TIINDIA(down 2.1 per cent), Balkrishna Industries(down 0.92 per cent), Bajaj Auto(down 0.35 per cent) and Mahindra & Mahindra(down 0.31 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Auto index was up 0.09 per cent at 13456.5 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 7.95 points at 18210.75, while the BSE Sensex was up 17.86 points at 61203.01.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 26 were trading in the green, while 24 were in the red.

Shares of PNB, , Zomato Ltd., and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Khaitan(India), , Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd., and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , Ltd., , Ltd. and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.