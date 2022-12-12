Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.04%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a positive note on Monday.

Shares of Bharat Forge(up 1.38 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(up 0.73 per cent), Maruti Suzuki(up 0.54 per cent), Ashok Leyland(up 0.52 per cent) and Tata Motors(up 0.21 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors(down 1.12 per cent), Bosch(down 0.76 per cent), Bajaj Auto(down 0.56 per cent), Samvardhana Motherson International(down 0.48 per cent) and TIINDIA(down 0.36 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.04 per cent up at 12874.35.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 0.55 points at 18497.15, while the BSE Sensex stood down 51.1 points at 62130.57.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 28 ended in the green, while 22 closed in the red.

Shares of , , , Ltd. and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of FACT, , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , Uniparts India Ltd., Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd., DJ Mediaprint & Logi and Pritika Engineering Components Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

