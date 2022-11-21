Stock market update: Mining stocks up as market falls

NEW DELHI: Mining shares closed lower in the Monday’s session.

KIOCL(up 6.97%), Lexus Granito(up 4.33%), NMDC Ltd(up 3.74%), Oriental Trimex(up 2.30%), Dvpt Corporation(up 1.99%), MOIL(up 0.62%), Pokarna(up 0.28%) and Madhav Marbles and Granites(up 0.12%) stood among the top gainers.

20 Microns(down 3.44%), Ashapura Minechem(down 2.69%), Orissa Minerals Development Company(down 1.41%), Aro Granite Industries(down 0.88%) and Coal India(down 0.04%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 147.7 points down at 18159.95, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed down 518.64 points at 61144.84.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation(up 2.04%), Bharti Airtel(up 1.66%), Axis Bank(up 1.26%), IndusInd Bank(up 0.92%), Hindustan Unilever(up 0.71%), Enterprises(up 0.45%), Britannia Industries(up 0.34%), Power Grid Corporation of India(up 0.32%), Titan Company Ltd(up 0.29%) and Maruti Suzuki(up 0.19%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation(down 4.44%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(down 1.95%), Hindalco Industries(down 1.84%), HDFC(down 1.81%), Reliance Industries(down 1.8%), Tata Consultancy(down 1.79%), Tech Mahindra(down 1.72%), Hero MotoCorp(down 1.68%), Bajaj Finance(down 1.66%) and JSW Steel(down 1.65%) closed in the red.

