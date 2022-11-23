Stock market update: Mining stocks mixed as market rises

NEW DELHI: Mining shares closed higher in the Wednesday’s session.

Ashapura Minechem(up 7.72%), Aro Granite Industries(up 1.48%), MOIL(up 1.42%), NMDC Ltd(up 1.24%), Coal India(up 0.65%), Dvpt Corporation(up 0.53%) and KIOCL(up 0.10%) stood among the top gainers.

Orissa Minerals Development Company(down 2.30%), Lexus Granito(down 2.18%), Oriental Trimex(down 1.13%), 20 Microns(down 0.38%), Pokarna(down 0.28%) and Madhav Marbles and Granites(down 0.12%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 23.05 points up at 18267.25, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 91.62 points at 61510.58.

Enterprises(up 3.03%), JSW Steel(up 1.74%), State Bank of India(up 1.43%), HDFC LIFE INSURANCE(up 1.43%), Bajaj Finance(up 1.42%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation(up 1.08%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 0.99%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation(up 0.96%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(up 0.75%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 0.7%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Adani Enterprises(down 3.24%), Power Grid Corporation of India(down 1.22%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(down 1.0%), Hero MotoCorp(down 0.99%), Tech Mahindra(down 0.63%), Bharti Airtel(down 0.51%), Bajaj Finserv(down 0.44%), Hindustan Unilever(down 0.33%), Reliance Industries(down 0.31%) and Bajaj Auto(down 0.31%) closed in the red.

