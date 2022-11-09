Stock market update: Mining stocks down as market falls

NEW DELHI: Mining shares closed lower in the Wednesday’s session.

Coal India(up 2.50%), 20 Microns(up 1.95%) and Pokarna(up 0.09%) stood among the top gainers.

Lexus Granito(down 5.00%), Madhav Marbles and Granites(down 2.05%), Aro Granite Industries(down 1.24%), Ashapura Minechem(down 1.20%), Dvpt Corporation(down 0.97%), KIOCL(down 0.72%), Orissa Minerals Development Company(down 0.60%), Oriental Trimex(down 0.55%), NMDC Ltd(down 0.52%) and MOIL(down 0.19%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 45.8 points down at 18157.0, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed down 151.6 points at 61033.55.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(up 4.43%), Coal India(up 2.5%), ITC(up 2.04%), Hero MotoCorp(up 1.16%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 1.1%), Adani Enterprises(up 0.92%), Britannia Industries(up 0.87%), UPL Ltd(up 0.69%), HCL Technologies(up 0.6%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 0.57%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries(down 4.66%), Power Grid Corporation of India(down 4.06%), Divis Laboratories(down 3.39%), Tech Mahindra(down 2.35%), Grasim Industries(down 1.67%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(down 1.44%), Bajaj Finserv(down 1.43%), NTPC(down 1.39%), SBI Life(down 1.16%) and Mahindra & Mahindra(down 1.02%) closed in the red.

