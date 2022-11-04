Stock market update: FMCG stocks up as market rises

NEW DELHI: FMCG shares closed higher in the Friday’s session.

Heritage Foods(up 2.86%), Nakoda Group(up 2.76%), Hindustan Foods(up 2.31%), Prataap Snacks(up 1.68%), Britannia Industries(up 1.50%), Emami(up 1.22%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities(up 1.01%), P & G Hygiene(up 1.00%), ADF Foods(up 0.77%) and DFM Foods(up 0.62%) stood among the top gainers.

Varun Beverages(down 4.21%), Vadilal Industries(down 1.76%), JHS Svendgaard Laboratories(down 1.33%), Gillette India(down 1.08%), Hindustan Unilever(down 1.02%), Umang Dairies(down 0.84%), Jyothy Labs(down 0.79%), Colgate Palmolive(India)(down 0.39%), Godrej Consumer Products(down 0.31%) and Bajaj Consumer(down 0.09%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 64.45 points up at 18117.15, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 113.95 points at 60950.36.

Adani Enterprises(up 6.76%), Hindalco Industries(up 4.92%), Bajaj Finserv(up 4.48%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(up 3.48%), JSW Steel(up 3.17%), Tata Steel(up 2.7%), UltraTech Cement(up 2.45%), Tata Motors(up 2.19%), UPL Ltd(up 1.74%) and State Bank of India(up 1.55%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp(down 2.17%), Cipla(down 1.46%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 1.41%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation(down 1.23%), HDFC LIFE INSURANCE(down 1.12%), Infosys(down 1.09%), Hindustan Unilever(down 1.02%), Divis Laboratories(down 0.93%), Power Grid Corporation of India(down 0.83%) and SBI Life(down 0.82%) closed in the red.

