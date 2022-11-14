Stock market update: FMCG stocks mixed as market falls

NEW DELHI: FMCG stocks were trading mixed on Tuesday at 10:39AM

Future Consumer(up 2.86%), Hindustan Foods(up 2.84%), Vadilal Industries(up 2.75%), Umang Dairies(up 2.63%), Dangee Dums(up 2.34%), Varun Beverages(up 1.74%), Prataap Snacks(up 1.64%), Heritage Foods(up 1.01%), Jyothy Labs(up 0.91%) and Zydus Wellness(up 0.68%) were among the top gainers.

Nakoda Group(down 5.00%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities(down 2.53%), Dabur India(down 1.75%), Parag Milk(down 0.89%), Emami(down 0.89%), P & G Hygiene(down 0.75%), Nestle India(down 0.70%), Marico(down 0.44%), JHS Svendgaard Laboratories(down 0.44%) and Hindustan Unilever(down 0.43%) were among the top losers.

The NSE Nifty50 index was trading 42.1 points down at 18287.05, while the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 160.67 points at 61463.48 at around 10:39AM.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation(up 2.48%), Hero MotoCorp(up 2.11%), UltraTech Cement(up 1.72%), ICICI Bank(up 1.46%), Bajaj Auto(up 0.99%), Tata Motors(up 0.83%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 0.81%), NTPC(up 0.76%), State Bank of India(up 0.69%) and Eicher Motors(up 0.67%) were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Coal India(down 5.0%), ITC(down 2.07%), Grasim Industries(down 1.71%), Tech Mahindra(down 1.09%), Reliance Industries(down 1.05%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(down 1.03%), Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 1.03%), Hindalco Industries(down 0.97%), Cipla(down 0.97%) and Tata Consultancy(down 0.91%) were trading in the red.