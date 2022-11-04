Stock market update: Fertilisers stocks up as market rises

NEW DELHI: Fertilisers shares closed higher in the Friday’s session.

Sikko Industries(up 4.97%), Bohra Industries(up 4.97%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Tranvancore(up 3.39%), Southern Petrochemicals Industries(up 2.47%), G S F C(up 2.20%), KRISHANA(up 1.89%), Agro Phos(up 1.68%), ZUARIAGRO(up 1.02%),

& Fertilizers(up 0.89%) and Madras Fertlizers(up 0.41%) stood among the top gainers.

Rama Phosphates(down 6.13%), Coromandel International(down 3.10%), Aries Agro(down 1.14%),

& Chemicals(down 0.87%), Madhya Bharat Agro Products(down 0.20%) and National Fertilizer(down 0.10%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 64.45 points up at 18117.15, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 113.95 points at 60950.36.

Adani Enterprises(up 6.76%), Hindalco Industries(up 4.92%), Bajaj Finserv(up 4.48%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(up 3.48%), JSW Steel(up 3.17%), Tata Steel(up 2.7%), UltraTech Cement(up 2.45%), Tata Motors(up 2.19%), UPL Ltd(up 1.74%) and State Bank of India(up 1.55%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp(down 2.17%), Cipla(down 1.46%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 1.41%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation(down 1.23%), HDFC LIFE INSURANCE(down 1.12%), Infosys(down 1.09%), Hindustan Unilever(down 1.02%), Divis Laboratories(down 0.93%), Power Grid Corporation of India(down 0.83%) and SBI Life(down 0.82%) closed in the red.

