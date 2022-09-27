Stock market update: Fertilisers stocks up as market rises

NEW DELHI: Fertilisers stocks were trading higher on Tuesday at 10:09AM

Agro Phos(up 2.40%), Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chem(up 2.35%), G S F C(up 2.16%), KRISHANA(up 1.89%),

& Petrochemicals(up 1.63%), Rama Phosphates(up 1.45%), Madras Fertlizers(up 1.31%), Southern Petrochemicals Industries(up 1.21%), Fertilizers (up 1.13%) and Coromandel International(up 1.13%) were among the top gainers.

Sikko Industries(down 2.68%),

& Fertilizers(down 1.63%) and National Fertilizer(down 0.11%) were among the top losers.

The NSE Nifty50 index was trading 16.25 points up at 17032.55, while the 30-share BSE Sensex was up 106.29 points at 57251.51 at around 10:09AM.

Britannia Industries(up 2.09%), Cipla(up 1.66%), Power Grid Corporation of India(up 1.64%), Nestle India(up 1.49%), Hindustan Unilever(up 1.48%), TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS(up 1.4%), ITC(up 1.37%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation(up 1.17%), Bharti Airtel(up 0.98%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation(up 0.82%) were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(down 2.41%), Hero MotoCorp(down 1.96%), Tata Steel(down 1.95%), Maruti Suzuki(down 1.68%), Tata Motors(down 1.38%), Bajaj Auto(down 1.27%), Hindalco Industries(down 0.99%), Coal India(down 0.95%), Divis Laboratories(down 0.92%) and Enterprises(down 0.89%) were trading in the red.