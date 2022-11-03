Stock market update: Fertilisers stocks up as market falls

NEW DELHI: Fertilisers stocks were trading higher on Friday at 10:09AM

Sikko Industries(up 4.97%), Bohra Industries(up 4.97%), Southern Petrochemicals Industries(up 2.71%), Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chem(up 2.70%), Agro Phos(up 2.20%), G S F C(up 1.64%), ZUARIAGRO(up 1.37%), Madras Fertlizers(up 1.34%), KRISHANA(up 1.06%) and Rama Phosphates(up 0.79%) were among the top gainers.

Coromandel International(down 2.99%), Madhya Bharat Agro Products(down 1.46%), Aries Agro(down 0.61%),

& Chemicals(down 0.31%), Fertilizers (down 0.23%) and National Fertilizer(down 0.10%) were among the top losers.

The NSE Nifty50 index was trading 12.1 points down at 18040.6, while the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 59.7 points at 60776.71 at around 10:09AM.

Bajaj Finserv(up 3.22%), Hindalco Industries(up 1.67%), UltraTech Cement(up 1.36%), Bajaj Finance(up 1.3%), JSW Steel(up 1.26%), Eicher Motors(up 0.83%), UPL Ltd(up 0.74%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation(up 0.66%), ITC(up 0.65%) and Tata Steel(up 0.64%) were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Divis Laboratories(down 1.84%), Hero MotoCorp(down 1.78%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation(down 1.46%), Infosys(down 1.46%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 1.12%), Tata Consultancy(down 1.09%), Tech Mahindra(down 0.96%), SBI Life(down 0.83%), Enterprises(down 0.72%) and HDFC LIFE INSURANCE(down 0.69%) were trading in the red.